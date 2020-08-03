From Amit Shah To Amitabh Bachchan, Here Is A List Of Politicians And Celebrities Who Have Tested Covid Positive

The Coronavirus case count in India has crossed the 18-lakh mark. For the past one week, the single-day spike has been around 50,000. The virus has also claimed more than 38,000 lives.

Among those who were infected include several famous names from Bollywood to politics and other arenas.

Here is a look at some of the VIPs who were infected by Coronavirus and have recovered or are undergoing treatment:

Amit Shah: Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. Though he said his health was fine, but he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, where he is undergoing treatment.

B.S. Yediyurappa: Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Monday said that he has tested positive for Coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital. His test results came on Sunday evening.

Karti Chidambaram: Congress leader P Chidambaram's son karti Chidambaram on Monday said he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi also tested positive for Covid-19 last month. He later recovered.

Banwarilal Purohit: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Swatantra Dev Singh: BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. He tweeted about his health soon after Amit Shah. He has home quarantined himself.

Kamal Rani Verma: The lone woman minister in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Kamal Rani Verma, died of Coronavirus on Sunday.

The Bachchans: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus last month. A day later, Aishwarya Rai and her daughter were also reported positive. While Aishwarya and her daughter were discharged from the hospital last week, senior Bachchan was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after his test report came negative. Abhishek is still at hospital undergoing treatment.

SS Rajamouli: Prominent Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested positive for the Coronavirus. He and his family members have been home-quarantined.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also tested Coronavirus positive and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Satyendar Jain: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested Covid-19 positive in June. After his health deteriorated, he was shifted to ICU and administered plasma therapy. He recovered after spending at least two weeks at hospital.

The Scindias: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia had also tested positive for Coronavirus. Both of them have recovered.

Kanika Kapoor: Singer Kanika Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to have tested positive for Coronavirus. She had attended a party in Uttar Pradesh where several ministers and VIPs were present. After she tested positive, all the attendees had to self-isolate themselves. Kapoor also recovered from the virus.

Wajid Khan: Music composer Wajid Khan had tested positive for Coronavirus and passed away on June 1.

Kiran Kumar: Senior actor Kiran Kumar tested positive for Coronavirus. He was asymptomatic. He also recovered from the virus.

Dingko Singh: Indian boxer Dingko Singh also tested positive for the coronavirus on June 1. Singh is also battling cancer. Sing has won the 1998 Asian Games gold medal.

Shahid Afridi: Famous Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Boris Johnson: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested Covid-19 positive in May. He also recovered from the virus after undergoing treatment.

Indira Varma: Indian-origin Game of Thrones star Indira Varma had also tested Coronavirus positive.

Tom Hanks: Tom Hanks and his wife had tested Coronavirus positive in March. They had shared the news on Twitter and then isolated themselves at home. Both of them have recovered.