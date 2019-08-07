VIDEO: Deaf-Mute Geeta, Who Was Brought Back From Pakistan, Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

Geeta, the deaf-mute Indian woman, who was helped by former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj return home from Pakistan in 2015, has paid tribute to the latter.

The senior BJP leader passed away Tuesday night. She was 67.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows Geeta paying homage to Sushma, who had referred to the former as "India's daughter" and added that she would stay in the country even if she doesn't meet her family.

"The Indian government will foster her," Sushma had said in November 2018.

A centre had been given the special responsibility of taking care of Geeta after she returned from Pakistan on October 26, 2015.

Pakistan Rangers had found Geeta, when she was 7-8 years old, on the Samjhauta Express that runs between the two countries. She was taken care of by the Edhi Foundation in Pakistan.