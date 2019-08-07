﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  VIDEO: Deaf-Mute Geeta, Who Was Brought Back From Pakistan, Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

VIDEO: Deaf-Mute Geeta, Who Was Brought Back From Pakistan, Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

A video shared by news agency ANI shows Geeta paying homage to Sushma, who had referred to the former as 'India's daughter' and added that she would stay in the country even if she doesn't meet her family.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
VIDEO: Deaf-Mute Geeta, Who Was Brought Back From Pakistan, Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
Geeta, the deaf-mute woman who was brought back from Pakistan, pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj. (ANI)
VIDEO: Deaf-Mute Geeta, Who Was Brought Back From Pakistan, Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj
outlookindia.com
2019-08-07T14:22:50+0530
Also Read

Geeta, the deaf-mute Indian woman, who was helped by former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj return home from Pakistan in 2015, has paid tribute to the latter.

The senior BJP leader passed away Tuesday night. She was 67. 

A video shared by news agency ANI shows Geeta paying homage to Sushma, who had referred to the former as "India's daughter" and added that she would stay in the country even if she doesn't meet her family.

"The Indian government will foster her," Sushma had said in November 2018.

A centre had been given the special responsibility of taking care of Geeta after she returned from Pakistan on October 26, 2015.

Pakistan Rangers had found Geeta, when she was 7-8 years old, on the Samjhauta Express that runs between the two countries. She was taken care of by the Edhi Foundation in Pakistan.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sushma Swaraj New Delhi Lok Sabha National
Next Story : Highest In The World, Chhattisgarh District Surguja Tops In Breastfeeding
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters