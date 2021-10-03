Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Veteran Marathi Writer Dattaram Maruti Mirasdar Passes Away At Age 94

Initially a journalist and then a teacher, Mirasdar was part of the troika of writers including Vyankatesh Madgulkar and Shankar Patil who popularized the art of oral story-telling in the 1960s.

Marathi writer Dattaram Maruti Mirasdar | Twitter

2021-10-03T07:25:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 7:25 am

Noted Marathi writer and storyteller Dattaram Maruti Mirasdar died due to age-related ailments at his residence in Sahakarnagar here on Saturday, his family said.

He was 94. He is survived by two daughters and extended families.

Born on April 14, 1927, Mirasdar worked as a journalist initially and later as a teacher.
The troika of Mirasdar, Vyankatesh Madgulkar and Shankar Patil -- all eminent writers in their own right -- popularized the art of oral story-telling in the 1960s.

Mirasdar penned several collections of short stories. "Vyankuchi Shikavani", one of his stories, was made into a Marathi film, while a short film based on "Bhutacha Janma" won acclaim at international film festivals.

He was the recipient of several awards including Vinda Karandikar Lifetime Achievement Award and Pulotsav Lifetime Achievement Award.

Expressing grief over his death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Marathi literature has lost an eminent and gifted writer.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Mirasdar's writings were appreciated by common readers as well as critics. "Through authentic rural style, he developed his own unique style of storytelling. He was instrumental in popularizing the Marathi storytelling genre," Pawar added.
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also condoled Mirasdar's death.

(With inputs from PTI)

