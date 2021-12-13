Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Varanasi: PM Modi Takes Photos With 'Karamyogis', Wears Turban From Seers | Watch

Images and videos of the Prime Minister's day in Varanasi flooded social media. Modi is in his Parliamentary constituency for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

PM Modi in Varanasi | PTI/File Photo

2021-12-13T16:15:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 4:15 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.  

Images and videos of the Prime Minister's day in Varanasi flooded social media. From rose petals being showered on his convoy to the PM taking a dip in the Ganga, several photos and videos from Varanas went viral on social media. 

The PM himself shared photos of him taking a dip in the holy river Ganga. He also paid his obeisance at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

The inauguration event was attended by thousands of people. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President J P Nadda and nearly 3,000 saints and seers from across the country were present during the inauguration ceremony.  Addressing the gathering in the city, Modi lauded the civilizational heritage of Varanasi and said many sultanates rose and collapsed but Benaras remained.

In one of the viral videos from the event, PM Modi can be seen sitting on the stands and hundreds of 'Karamyogis' swarming around him to take a photo.

In yet another video, residents of Varanasi and BJP supporters, as well as seers, can be seen crowding the streets and chanting 'har har Mahadev and showering petals on the PM's convoy as it passed. When one of the seers tried to put a turban on Modi, he stopped the convoy and interacted with the man.

 Following the inauguration, PM Modi along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ate lunch with workers involved in the construction and restoration work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. 


(With PTI inputs)

