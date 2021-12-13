Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited his Parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Images and videos of the Prime Minister's day in Varanasi flooded social media. From rose petals being showered on his convoy to the PM taking a dip in the Ganga, several photos and videos from Varanas went viral on social media.

The PM himself shared photos of him taking a dip in the holy river Ganga. He also paid his obeisance at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

Special day for us all. Inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. https://t.co/Kcih2dI0FG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

The inauguration event was attended by thousands of people.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President J P Nadda and nearly 3,000 saints and seers from across the country were present during the inauguration ceremony. Addressing the gathering in the city, Modi lauded the civilizational heritage of Varanasi and said many sultanates rose and collapsed but Benaras remained.

WATCH | Elated 'Karamyogis' gathered around PM @narendramodi to get clicked with him. #KashiVishwanathDham pic.twitter.com/sH6UMtGfE1 — Prasar Bharati News Services à¤ªà¥ÂÂ.à¤¬à¥ÂÂ.à¤ÂÂà¤¨.à¤ÂÂà¤¸. (@PBNS_India) December 13, 2021

In one of the viral videos from the event, PM Modi can be seen sitting on the stands and hundreds of 'Karamyogis' swarming around him to take a photo.

In yet another video, residents of Varanasi and BJP supporters, as well as seers, can be seen crowding the streets and chanting 'har har Mahadev and showering petals on the PM's convoy as it passed. When one of the seers tried to put a turban on Modi, he stopped the convoy and interacted with the man.

#WATCH | Varanasi: PM Narendra Modi along with CM Yogi Adityanath had lunch with the workers involved in construction work of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor. pic.twitter.com/XAX371ThEw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

Following the inauguration, PM Modi along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ate lunch with workers involved in the construction and restoration work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.



(With PTI inputs)