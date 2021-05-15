May 15, 2021
Uttar Pradesh: Youngster Rapes 70-Year-Old Woman, Arrested

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 15 May 2021, Last Updated at 5:04 pm
The accused (21) was arrested on Friday, officials said.
A youngster raped a 70-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, police said adding that the accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, when the victim was alone at home, said Sub-Inspector Digvijay Singh, in-charge of Bar police station.

Following the incident, a police complaint was registered on Thursday and the accused (21) was arrested on Friday, officials said.

