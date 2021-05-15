Uttar Pradesh: Youngster Rapes 70-Year-Old Woman, Arrested

A youngster raped a 70-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, police said adding that the accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, when the victim was alone at home, said Sub-Inspector Digvijay Singh, in-charge of Bar police station.

Following the incident, a police complaint was registered on Thursday and the accused (21) was arrested on Friday, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

