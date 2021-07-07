July 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Uttar Pradesh: Tantric Arrested For Allegedly Raping 23-Year-Old Woman In Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh: Tantric Arrested For Allegedly Raping 23-Year-Old Woman In Muzaffarnagar

The accused allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of curing her ailment, police said.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:43 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Uttar Pradesh: Tantric Arrested For Allegedly Raping 23-Year-Old Woman In Muzaffarnagar
According to the police, soon after the incident, the victim cried out for help and people near the crime scene caught the accused and handed him over to the cops.
Representational Image
Uttar Pradesh: Tantric Arrested For Allegedly Raping 23-Year-Old Woman In Muzaffarnagar
outlookindia.com
2021-07-07T15:43:21+05:30

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar arrested a “tantric” (occultist) for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as one Ashik Illahi and he allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of curing her ailment, police said.

According to the police, soon after the incident, the victim cried out for help and people near the crime scene caught the accused and handed him over to the cops.

According to SHO Yashpal Singh, the victim has been sent for a medical examination.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Thaawarchand Gehlot, The Karnataka Governor-Designate Resigns As RS Member

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Rape Case Rape survivor Rape and Murder Case National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos