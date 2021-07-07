Uttar Pradesh: Tantric Arrested For Allegedly Raping 23-Year-Old Woman In Muzaffarnagar

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar arrested a “tantric” (occultist) for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman, an official said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as one Ashik Illahi and he allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of curing her ailment, police said.
According to the police, soon after the incident, the victim cried out for help and people near the crime scene caught the accused and handed him over to the cops.
According to SHO Yashpal Singh, the victim has been sent for a medical examination.
(With PTI inputs)
