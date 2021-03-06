March 06, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Old Man Beaten To Death By 3 In UP's Muzaffarnagar Over Small Dispute

Old Man Beaten To Death By 3 In UP's Muzaffarnagar Over Small Dispute

Rishipal was thrashed by Adesh, Rachin, and Ashok following a verbal spat over a drain in the village.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Old Man Beaten To Death By 3 In UP's Muzaffarnagar Over Small Dispute
Representational Image
Old Man Beaten To Death By 3 In UP's Muzaffarnagar Over Small Dispute
outlookindia.com
2021-03-06T14:05:35+05:30

A 60-year-old man was beaten to death by three men over a minor dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday. 

The incident took place in Yusufpur village located within the Bhopa police station on Friday evening.  The victim, Rishipal (60) was thrashed by Adesh, Rachin, and Ashok following a verbal spat over a drain in the village.

Rishipal was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors, the police said.

According to Bhopa Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Chaturvedi, a case has been registered under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against the three accused, who are absconding.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

Security has been tightened in the village, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘Not So Sasti Anymore’: Taapsee Pannu Breaks Silence On IT Raids Conducted At Her House

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Murder Crime National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos