﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Uttar Pradesh: 12 Booked For Assaulting Muslim Cleric, Forcing Him To Say 'Jai Shri Ram'

Uttar Pradesh: 12 Booked For Assaulting Muslim Cleric, Forcing Him To Say 'Jai Shri Ram'

Citing the cleric's complaint, the SP said Imam Imlaq-ur-Rehman, a Muzaffarnagar resident, was going to his village on his motorcycle yesterday, when nearly 12 youngsters accosted him, beat him up and also pulled his beard.

PTI 14 July 2019
Uttar Pradesh: 12 Booked For Assaulting Muslim Cleric, Forcing Him To Say 'Jai Shri Ram'
Muslims participate in a protest rally against recent mob lynching incidents, in Kolkata. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh: 12 Booked For Assaulting Muslim Cleric, Forcing Him To Say 'Jai Shri Ram'
outlookindia.com
2019-07-14T16:23:23+0530

Police have booked nearly 12 youths for allegedly pulling the beard of a Muslim cleric and forcing him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey Sunday said, "Prime facie it seems to be a matter of physical assault. Even then, the police have registered a case against 12 youngsters on the basis of the cleric's complaint. Action will be taken against them on the basis of probe."

Citing the cleric's complaint, the SP said Imam Imlaq-ur-Rehman, a Muzaffarnagar resident, was going to his village on his motorcycle yesterday, when nearly 12 youngsters accosted him, beat him up and also pulled his beard.

The Imam claimed he was also forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', the SP said.

The cleric said he was rescued by two people of his village when he raised an alarm, added SP Pandey.

The complainant also said the youths told him to come to the village, only after shaving off his beard.

The SP said the cause of beating up is yet to be known.

SP Pandey said the Imam had registered a similar case in Muzaffarnagar district, which was later found to be true.

READ MORE IN:
PTI Muzaffarnagar National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : IPL Expansion Discussed By Franchise Owners And Other Stakeholders In London
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters