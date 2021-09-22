Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Modi's Visit Critical To Strengthening US-India Partnership, Say US Lawmakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the US ahead of the first in-person quad leader's summit and the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

2021-09-22T09:15:58+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 9:15 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the US would be critical to strengthening bilateral relationship between the two countries, two top Indian American lawmakers have said.

During his visit beginning Wednesday, Modi would meet President Joe Biden and attend the first-ever QUAD Summit at the White House.

“I welcome Prime Minister Modi’s visit and believe it will be critical to strengthening the US-India relationship,” Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in the House of Representatives, told PTI on Tuesday.

As the Democratic Vice Chair of the US-India Caucus, Khanna said he was proud to work with rest of India Caucus leadership to help New Delhi in its time of need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through increased collaboration between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy, we can advance the national interests of both of our countries, always aspiring to be true to our founding principles of human rights and pluralism,” he said.

Another Indian American Congressman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, asserted that Biden’s meeting with Modi would serve as "key step" in strengthening the US-India partnership on a range of issues, including investment, trade, and in joining together to end the pandemic through expanded vaccine production and distribution.

“Furthermore, their summit with fellow Quad leaders Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan will build on our strong foundation of cooperation to guarantee the security of the Indo-Pacific Region against the continuing aggression of the Chinese Communist Party,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Earlier this week, the White House announced that Biden would host Modi at his official residence on Friday.

“The President will participate in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India," the White House had said.

Later, Biden and Modi would be joined by their counterparts from Australia and Japan for the first-ever in-person Quad Summit.

A day earlier, US Vice President, Kamala Harris would meet the Prime Minister at the White House.

“On Thursday, the Vice President will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reinforce the strategic partnership between the United States and India,” a White House official told PTI.

“This meeting will build upon their June 3 telephone conversation addressing the Covid response. They plan to discuss democracy, human rights, climate, and global health issues,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

