Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'

The Indian-American community is emerging as a small but influential one in the US. Ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali some US Lawmakers and top Joe Biden administrations officials celebrated with the community.

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'
Diwali Celebrations in the United States of America - Indian diaspora is joined by US Lawmakers and top Biden administration officials | Twitter

Trending

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T07:32:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 7:32 am

Led by Indian American lawmakers, top members serving in the Biden administration and a select group of Indian community members from across the country gathered to celebrate the festival of lights, 'Diwali', at the US Congress, the temple of democracy.

Reflecting on the emergence of this small but influential community in the American socio-political spectrum, lawmakers praised the contribution of Indian Americans in the development of the US and highlighted the significance of Diwali in a post-Covid-19 world.

"We, for the last almost two years, have been in the midst of a pandemic that has turned our lives upside down. Many of us, myself included, have sustained losses of family and friends. I know many of you have as well, whether it's family here, family back in India or in the diaspora or around the world. We have suffered heavy losses," US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said at the event.

Related Stories

US: Documented Dreamers, Mostly Indian-Americans, Fear Deportation

Stadium In Houston Named After Indian-Americans Who Envisioned Bringing Cricket To US

Americans Join Indian Diaspora In Celebrating October As 'Hindu Heritage Month'

"But one of the things that concerns me most about the last few years is another type of pandemic, the invisible pandemic that we are in the midst of. That's a pandemic of polarisation where it feels increasingly people have turned against each other, where they've demonised one another, called each other evil and treated each other as so. That's a particular kind of darkness," he said.

The Capitol Hill Diwali celebration was organised by Indiaspora in association with several community organisations.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Remembering the teachings of his mother, Dr. Murthy said Diwali is supposed to be a day about light conquering darkness.

"She would always say Vivek, people you encounter in America will come from different faiths and traditions. But remember that the light of God exists within each one of them, always, regardless of where they're from," he said.

"When I think about Diwali, I think about it in that context. Can we remember the light that exists within ourselves and one another? Can we not allow it? Can we not allow that light to be expunged because we happen to be on the other side of the political spectrum as somebody else or hold different views from them. This is as much a challenge here, as it is back in India and in many countries around the world," Dr Murthy said.

Indian American Congressmen Dr Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal addressed the gathering and greeted the community on the occasion.

"I'm very proud to say that I'm the first South Asian American woman ever elected to the United States House of Representatives. Hopefully I'm not going to be the last and there are going to be many, many more of us to come," Jayapal said. The Congresswoman also said that the last three months have been rough for her and her family.

Congresswoman Judy Chu said that President Joe Biden has appointed a record number of Indian Americans in his administration.

"President Biden is ushering in a new era of Asian Americans, especially Indian American representation. For instance, he named Dr Vivek Murthy to serve on his cabinet as a Surgeon General. Just last week, he made the historic move to name Neera Tanden as a White House staff secretary, one of the highest positions in the White House," she said.

"And of course, just one year ago, we shattered one of the highest glass ceilings of all when Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant, was sworn in as the first woman Asian and Black vice president in history," she said.

Popular African American singer Mary Milben, who especially flew in from California to attend the Diwali celebrations, mesmerised the select audience with her rendition of "Om Jai Jagdish Hare" which went viral last year. Milben announced that she would be travelling to India next January.

"India has truly become my family and my friends. So it's a joy to be here in the nation's capital to celebrate this wonderful, spiritual and beautiful holiday that so many speakers have already talked about. It is a beautiful moment for cultures and faiths to come together and celebrate during this moment: Light over darkness the beauty of this beautiful holiday," Milben said.

Tags

PTI USA Diwali Indian-American Hindu Festival National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Active Covid-19 Cases Stand At 242-Day Low, 13,451 New Infections Logged Yesterday In India

Active Covid-19 Cases Stand At 242-Day Low, 13,451 New Infections Logged Yesterday In India

AY.4.2 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Karnataka, Health Minister Says Not To Panic

Pegasus Row: SC To Pronounce Its Verdict On Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Today

Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire At Malana Village In Kullu Leaves Dozens Of Homes Reduced To Ash

Himachal Pradesh: EC Takes Special Measures For Polls In Pong Island Village; Boats, Solar Batteries For 96 Voters

Punjab CM Terms Boosting Industry 'Need Of The Hour', Assures Zero Tolerance For Corruption, Delays And Inertia

CBI Nabs Navy Officer And Four Others For Leaking Confidential Info About Submarine Project

Explainer | What Happened To Disha Ravi 'Toolkit' Case? Delhi Police's Probe Might Hit Dead End

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Advertisement

More from India

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

'TMC & AAP On A Mission To Split Congress Votes And Help BJP In Goa': State Congress Chief

Himachal Pradesh: Adventure Activities Banned In Kinnaur After Trekkers' Tragedy In Lamkhaga

Himachal Pradesh: Adventure Activities Banned In Kinnaur After Trekkers' Tragedy In Lamkhaga

Uttarakhand: 5 Missing Trekkers From Bengal Found Dead, Bodies Retrieved From Sundardhunga Glacier

Uttarakhand: 5 Missing Trekkers From Bengal Found Dead, Bodies Retrieved From Sundardhunga Glacier

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Punjab's Channi To Compensate Farmers Affected By Unseasonal Rains

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Punjab's Channi To Compensate Farmers Affected By Unseasonal Rains

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan's Bail Application Today: Five New Arguments By Mukhul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan's Bail Application Today: Five New Arguments By Mukhul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Bureau / Former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, along with his existing legal counsel comprising Satish Manishinde and Amit Desai on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire At Malana Village, Dozen Homes Gutted And Reduced To Ashes

Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire At Malana Village, Dozen Homes Gutted And Reduced To Ashes

Ashwani Sharma / Videos going viral on social media show local families in the remote, ancient village, struggling to put down the flames that erupted at around 1 am Tuesday night.

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

IPL Controversy: CVC Capital Under BCCI Scanner

Soumitra Bose / The BCCI on Monday named RPSG Ventures Limited and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) as owners of the new IPL teams from 2022.

Pegasus Row: SC To Pronounce Its Verdict On Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Today

Pegasus Row: SC To Pronounce Its Verdict On Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Today

Outlook Web Desk / A Supreme Court bench had previously said it only wanted to know whether or not the Centre used the Pegasus spyware through illegal methods to allegedly snoop on citizens.

Advertisement