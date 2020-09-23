Urged President To Return Farm Bills, Says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Opposition parties have requested President Ram Nath Kovind not to give his assent to the contentious farm bills. Leader of Opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad met President Kovind today and is reported to have conveyed to him the opposition’s stance on the farm bills. "The Constitution was undermined. We have given a representation to the President that the farm bills have been passed unconstitutionally and urged him to return these bills," Azad said.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.

There was ruckus during the passage of two of the three farm bills in Rajya Sabha on Sunday following which eight Opposition MPs were suspended. Opposition parties have been protesting the suspension and the passage of the farm bills. Around 16 Opposition parties had submitted a memorandum to the President on these issues.

The Rajya Sabha was earlier adjourned sine die. Rajya Sabha passed 15 bills in the last two sittings amidst opposition parties completely boycotting the session. "Though it is not the first time that some members are suspended and bills are passed when some sections of the House boycott the proceedings, I find it extremely unpalatable,” Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said earlier today.

