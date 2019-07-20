UPDATES | Sheila Dikshit Dies: Delhi To Hold State Funeral, Observe Two-Day Mourning

Sheila Dikshit, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years, passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi on Saturday at 3.55 pm.

Doctors said that Dikshit was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition with cardiac arrest where she breathed last.

Here Are The Updates:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says: "Delhi govt has decided to observe a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister and veteran leader Sheila Dikshit. She will be accorded a state funeral."

"My mother passed away, it's natural that I'll miss her. The pain of losing a mother cannot be erased. Whenever people will talk of a developed and growing Delhi, Sheila ji's name will be remembered," Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari arrives at pay tribute to Sheila Dikshit’s at her residence.





Prime Minister pays homage to Sheila Dikshit who passed away today afternoon.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away today, in Delhi due to cardiac arrest.

Paying tribute to Sheila Dikshit, former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that had it not been for his then Delhi counterpart Sheila Dikshit, Kerala's landmark Kochi Metro would not have become a reality.





"I am saddened and shocked at the passing away of Sheila Dikshit. A former Union Minister, 3-time CM and Governor, in her death I have lost a long-time friend and colleague. My thoughts are with her aggrieved family and friends," said former President Pranab Mukherjee.





BJP President Amit Shah also expressed condolences on the demise of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in Delhi.



Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who had also served as the state Governor.





BJP leader Vijay Goel pays tribute to Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Nizamuddin.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and superstar Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebrities on Saturday condoled the death of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.







BJP's Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari said: "I had met her recently, it is a big shock. I remember how she welcomed me like a mother. Delhi will miss her. May God give her family and her close* ones the strength to bear this loss."

Deeply pained to hear the sad and sudden demise of Sheila Dixit Ji Ex CM Delhi.. May God bless her soul and give her eternal peace..

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Saddened and shocked to know about the sudden demise of former Delhi CM Smt Sheila Dikshit ji. My deepest condolences to her family and followers."

Saddened and shocked to know about sudden demise of former Delhi CM Smt Sheila Dikshit ji.

My deepest condolences to her family and followers.

In view of the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, the Delhi government has decided to observe two-day mourning in the national capital. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi government has decided to declare two-day state mourning over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

The Delhi unit of the Congress said that Dikshit's body has been kept at her Nizamuddin East residence and the last rites would be performed on Sunday at the Nigambodh ghat.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh condoled the demise of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, saying the people will always remember her contributions to the development of the national capital.





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday said he was devastated to hear about the passing away of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit and called her a "beloved daughter" of the party.

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over former Delhi CM's demise and said: "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development."

President Ramnath Kovind also expressed grief over the demise of three-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.