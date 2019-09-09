UP: Police Constable Attacks Girl's Uncle After Marriage Cancelled Over Dowry Demand

﻿
Shahrukh, posted as constable in Moradabad, shot at girl's uncle Nafees on Sunday, a police official said.

09 September 2019
A police constable has opened fire at a girl's relative in Budhana town in Uttar Pradesh after his marriage was cancelled over dowry demand, an official said on Monday.

Shahrukh, posted as constable in Moradabad, shot at girl's uncle Nafees on Sunday, a police official said.

The bullet hit the man in thigh and he was shifted to a hospital, police said.

An attempt to murder case was registered against Shahrukh and three others, the official said.

Shahrukh, resident of Budhana, was supposed to get married on August 23, but the wedding was cancelled over dowry demand of cash and a car, police said.

(PTI)

