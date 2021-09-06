SP MLA Makes Derogatory Comments Against PM Modi In Viral Video, Booked

September 06, 2021
Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Manoj Pandey was booked under several sections for allegedly making derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video that went viral.

Outlook Web Desk 06 September 2021
2021-09-06T11:25:58+05:30
A case has been lodged against Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Manoj Pandey for the alleged use of derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi/

The MLA was booked on Sunday after an Uttar Pradesh resident named  Dilip Kumar lodged a complaint in Unchahar Police Station in Raebareli. The resident of the Shivgarh police station area of the district, took the extreme step after watching a video of Pandey's utterances that went viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant alleged that during a public event at a village in the district, the Unchahar MLA "abused" the prime minister and other dignitaries occupying the constitutional posts.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Videos