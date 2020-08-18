UP Police Arrest Journalist Prashant Kanojia In Connection With ‘Some Tweets’

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a journalist in South Delhi in connection with some tweets and has been shifted to Lucknow.
The news about journalist Prashant Kanojia’s arrest was shared on Twitter and he confirmed it by retweeting the post.
Journalist @PJkanojia picked by UP police from his residence half an hour back. Said 'in connection with a tweet.' No written orders or details were shared. Taken to Vasant Vihar station in Delhi. Will be taken to Lucknow thereafter.— Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) August 18, 2020
Kanojia was also arrested in 2019 when he wrote social media posts about Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and was charged for maligning the image of the Chief Minister.
The fresh charges against Kanojia are not known yet, except that they are related to “some tweet”.
Kanojia was arrested from his residence in South Delhi.
