August 18, 2020
Corona
UP Police Arrest Journalist Prashant Kanojia In Connection With 'Some Tweets'

Prashant Kanojia was also arrested in 2019 when he wrote social media posts about Yogi Adityanath and was charged for maligning the image of the Chief Minister.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 August 2020

File photo of Prashant Kanojia after release from Lucknow jail in 2019
PTI FIle Photo

outlookindia.com
2020-08-18T15:58:33+05:30

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a journalist in South Delhi in connection with some tweets and has been shifted to Lucknow.

The news about journalist Prashant Kanojia’s arrest was shared on Twitter and he confirmed it by retweeting the post.

Kanojia was also arrested in 2019 when he wrote social media posts about Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and was charged for maligning the image of the Chief Minister.

The fresh charges against Kanojia are not known yet, except that they are related to “some tweet”.

Kanojia was arrested from his residence in South Delhi.

