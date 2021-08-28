UP Man Recalls Talibani Terror As He Returns Home To His Family

Also read Taliban And Paedophilia: An Unwritten Code

Rajesh Pandey, a resident of Chitrauli locality of Janpur Mudiyari Gram Panchayat of Bansidh Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh fled Afghanistan on August 23. He had fear written all over his face.

On his return, he thanked the Indian government and said that Kabul memories would not leave him so easily now.

"Many times it felt like I would not be able to return home. I am with my family today due to the efforts of the government," said Pandey. He had left for Kabul in February to work in a factory.

"After the capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban, there was a state of anarchy. It took 10 hours to cover a distance of eight kilometres to reach the airport," he said, adding that the whole atmosphere was scary with bombings and firing taking place all around them.

On August 21, he escaped a capture. He was with a group of Indians only 100 metres away from a spot where the Taliban took 150 people hostage.

"Sitting in one place, everyone's passports were checked. At that time, it seemed that I would not be able to return home alive. It was about five hours later that all of us were released at the Kabul airport and we heaved a sigh of relief," Pandey said.

