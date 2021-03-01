UP: Man Held For Raping 17-Year-Old Girl, Sharing Video Of Act On Social Media

A man has been held for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and filming the act and sharing it on social media.

Chandrama Rajbhar, 24, was arrested on Sunday for repeatedly raping the minor girl for the past one year, Station House Officer, Sukhpura, Virendra Yadav said. He added that the accused also filmed the act and shared it on Facebook.

An FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IT Act was registered against Rajbhar after the girl filed the complaint with the police against him, Yadav said.

The girl, in her complaint, has said the accused raped her several times in the past year and threatened of her dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said, adding a probe is on in the matter.

With PTI inputs

