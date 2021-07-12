UP Labourer's Wife Elected Block Panchayat Chief, CM Lauds Victory

Also read BJP Claims Victory In Uttar Pradesh Block Panchayat Polls, Opposition Alleges Misuse Of Power

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed a staggering victory in the block panchayat chief elections in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lauded the wife of a labourer for winning the election.

Taking to Twitter, the CM congratulated social worker Gita Devi who won the polls to become the block panchayat head from Prayagpur.

"Empowerment of women in the new Uttar Pradesh: Wife of an MNRGES labourer is elected as block panchayat head. This is the beauty of democracy. Gitaji, who earns a livelihood through agriculture and labour work, has been elected as the block panchayat head for the first time. This is the new Uttar Pradesh of the new India," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

A resident of Belva Padampur, Devi is well known among locals for her work towards the prevention of the spread of coronavirus, according to villagers. She was elected unopposed on Saturday.

The BJP on Saturday claimed victory on 635 of the total 825 seats of block panchayat chiefs in the state.

Stressing on the significance of Devi's election, Adityanath said, that her victory was the result of the BJP government in UP implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and working for the empowerment of deprived sections.

Asked what her priorities will be as the block panchayat head, Devi said, "I will do whatever possible for the development of my area. I will try to make roads in all villages."

Her husband Pawan Kumar is a holder of the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) job card.

According to villagers, Devi's family lives in a one-room house and owns four bigha agricultural land.

A Class 12 pass out, Devi devotes her spare time to social work, the villagers said.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine