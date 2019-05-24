﻿
UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar Resigns After Party's Dismal Performance

Raj Babbar has sent his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a spokesman of the party's state unit Rajiv Bakshi said.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2019
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar
File Photo
2019-05-24T13:13:05+0530

In the wake of the Congress' abysmal performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, state party president Raj Babbar has sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi.

Babbar has sent his resignation to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a spokesman of the party's state unit Rajiv Bakshi told PTI in Lucknow.

He has sent his resignation taking responsibility for the party's performance in the just-concluded polls, Bakshi said.

Babbar tweeted in Hindi on Friday, "The results are depressing for the Uttar Pradesh Congress. I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner."

"I will meet the leadership and apprise it of my views. Congratulations to the winners for winning the confidence of the people," he said.

Of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Congress managed to win only the Rae Bareli seat of Sonia Gandhi and Raj Babbar, who contested from Fatehpur Sikri, lost by a margin of over 4,95,065 votes to BJP's Rajkumar Chahar.

The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) have won 64 seats, while the SP-BSP alliance won 15 seats between them.

(PTI)

