October 03, 2020
Corona
UP Cong Chief Under House Arrest Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Hathras: Reports

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu has reportedly been put under house arrest ahead of Rahul Gadhi’s scheduled visit to Hathras today.

PTI 03 October 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a scuffle with UP police while he was on his way to Hathras on Thursday.
2020-10-03T13:11:26+05:30
According to party spokesperson Anshu Awasthi, police personnel have been stationed outside Lallu's house in Lucknow and he is not being allowed to venture outside. Aswathi added that the step has been taken to prevent Lallu from joining Rahul Gandhi in Hathras today. “By doing so, the state government is only exposing itself. It has removed all doubts from people's mind that it has resorted to rowdyism and is blatantly standing with the criminals of Hathras,” he added.

A tweet by Uttar Pradesh Congress said, "Our state president Shri Ajay Kumar Lalluji, our district heads and more than 500 workers have been placed under house arrest. Yogiji don't stop those who fight for justice."

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanks Gandhi Vadra and a delegation of Congress MPs are set to visit Hathras today afternoon.

