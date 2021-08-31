UP CM Yogi Adityanath Bans Liquor And Meat In Mathura

Also read Songs that celebrate Lord Krishna

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath imposed a complete ban on meat and liquor sale in the city of Mathura. Mathura is considered a holy city by Hindus and marked as the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

“The officers concerned are directed to make plans for the ban as well as for the engagement of people involved in such activities in some other trade,” he said while addressing a Krishnotsava 2021 programme.

Adiyanath asked the liquor and meat sellers to start milk trade. He said that trading in milk would help Mathura regain its lost glory of being a high milk-producer. Adityanath prayed to Lord Krishna to eliminate the novel coronavirus infection.

“Every effort will be made to develop Braj Bhumi and there will be no dearth of funds for this. We are looking at a blend of modern technology and the cultural and spiritual heritage for the development of the region,” he said.

Adityanath was accompanied by Cabinet ministers Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Shrikant Sharma on the occasion. (with PTI inputs)

