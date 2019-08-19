Uttar Pradesh Becoming 'Hatya Pradesh': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Yogi Government Over 6 Murders In 24 Hours

Uttar Pradesh's former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government, a day after a photojournalist and his brother were shot dead in Saharanpur on Monday.

He also pointed out that Uttar Pradesh under the rule of the BJP-led government has become 'Hatya Pradesh' after 6 murders were reported from Prayagraj on Sunday.

In his tweet, also in Hindi, Akhilesh said, "After murder of journalist and his brother in Saharanpur, there were six murders in Prayagraj in the past 12 hours.

"Due to deteriorating law and order, Uttar Pradesh is becoming 'Hatya Pradesh'. Does the BJP want to make this an identity of UP?" he said.

Mayawati, another major opposition in the BJP rules state also attacked the government over law and order situation.

"There is no rule of law in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government, but a jungle raj by goondas, criminals and mafia. As a result, all kinds of crime are at peak across the state and large number of murder cases are being reported. Everyone is feeling unsafe. It is very sad and extremely unfortunate," she tweeted in Hindi.

Rubbishing opposition charges, BJP leader and government spokesman Shrikant Sharma said there is total control on organised crime in the state.

"Murders have taken places in some places due to enmity and strict action is being taken against those involved. No criminal is being patronised. The opposition is trying to malign the image of the government."

"In previous governments, criminals used to sit beside chief minister's chair. Such talks did not suit them," he added.

On Sunday, 23-year-old Ashish, a Dainik Jagarn photojournalist and his brother Ashutosh (19), were allegedly shot dead in Saharanpur following an argument over disposal of cow dung.