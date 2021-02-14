UP: 40-Year-Old Doctor's Half-Burnt Body Found In Forest

A 40-year-old doctor's body was found half-burnt in the forest area of Amethi. He was missing for three days, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jaikaran Prajapati. He had gone missing on February 11, and his motorcycle and mobile phone were found near the Sambhal canal under the Jagdishpur police station limits on Saturday, Station House Officer Arun Kumar Dubey said.

He said the doctor's half-burnt body was found Saturday night in the Maraucha forest area, adding that it was sent for a post-mortem examination.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine