Unnao Rape Case: SC Modifies Its Order, Keeps In Abeyance Transfer Of Accident Case To Delhi

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI sought the indulgence of the bench that the transfer of cases related to the Unnao rape case be kept in abeyance till the conclusion of the probe into the accident.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2019
The rape survivor's car that met with an accident
Twitter/ File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-02T15:27:47+0530
The Supreme Court Friday kept in abeyance its earlier order by which it had transferred, from Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, the accident case in which the Unnao rape victim was severely injured.

The apex court on Thursday shifted all cases related to Unnao rape to Delhi. The court has asked the CBI to complete the probe into the car crash within seven days and rape case in 45 days.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta, took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, that the accident took place last Sunday and the investigation was in progress.

Mehta said since the probe in the accident was still pending, the case cannot be transferred under the provisions of law and sought the indulgence of the bench that its transfer be kept in abeyance till the conclusion of the probe.

In the accident involving victim's car and a truck, the girl and her lawyer were severely injured. Two aunts of the victim had died in the accident.

(PTI)

