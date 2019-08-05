﻿
Union Cabinet Meeting At PM Narendra Modi's Residence Concludes Amid Uncertainty In J&K

Sources said issues related to Jammu and Kashmir were discussed during the high-profile engagement.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament for the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (File photo: PTI)
outlookindia.com
2019-08-05T10:28:00+0530
The Union Cabinet meeting concluded on Monday morning at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The meeting was scheduled at 9.30am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

At around 10:10 am, Home Minister Amit Shah was seen leaving for Parliament where he is expected to issue a statement in both houses -- Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the situation continued to develop in the state of Jammu and Kashmir where three prominent leaders -- Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone -- were placed under house arrest on Sunday night even as the uncertainty loomed large.

Late Sunday night, Omar had tweeted: "I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders.

"No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us."

Internet services have been suspended and even landline services are also getting slow in the Valley. Section 144 has been imposed in Jammu and other parts of Kashmir. Schools and Colleges have been asked to remain shut in Srinagar till further notice.

"The Centre is planning something big" has been the word in the Valley following a massive security build-up and cancellation of Amarnath Yatra midway.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti Sajjad Lone Srinagar New Delhi J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir Jammu and kashmir Kashmiriat National
