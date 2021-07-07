Union Cabinet Expansion: Complete List Of Ministers Sworn-In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his cabinet on Wednesday with 43 NDA leaders being sworn-in.

While seven ministers were elevated, as many as 12, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, were dropped during the expansion.

Many believe that the Cabinet rejig was done to revamp the administration’s image, which has come in for severe criticism due to its handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank", health minister Harsh Vardhan, chemicals and fertilisers minister D V Sadananda Gowda, labour minister Santosh Gangwar, minister of state for women and child Development Debasree Chaudhuri tendered their resignations on Wednesday.

Many believe that the reshuffle was meant to send a clear message that performance is all that matters.

Here’s the list of all the leaders who took oath as Cabinet ministers:

Narayan Tatu Rane Sarbananda Sonowal Dr. Virendra Kumar Jyotiraditya M Scindia Ramchandra Prasad Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Pashu Pati Kumar Paras Kiren Rijiju Raj Kumar Singh Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh Mandaviya Bhupender Yadav Parshottam Rupala G. Kishan Reddy Anurag Singh Thakur

The following leaders were sworn-in as Ministers of State:

Pankaj Choudhary Anupriya Singh Patel Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel Rajeev Chandrasekhar Shobha Karandlaje Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Darshana Vikram Jardosh Meenakshi Lekhi Annpurna Devi A. Narayanaswamy Kaushal Kishore Ajay Bhatt B. L. Verma Ajay Kumar Chauhan Devusinh Bhagwanth Khuba Kapil Moreshwar Patil Sushri Pratima Bhoumik Dr. Subhas Sarkar Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar Bishweswar Tudu Shantanu Thakur Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai John Barla Dr. L. Murugan Nisith Pramanik

The Centre is yet to allocate ministries to these ministers.

