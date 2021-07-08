Two Terrorists Killed, Two Jawans Martyred In Fierce Battle Along LoC

Two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in a fierce battle by security forces in which two jawans lost lives and another jawan sustained injuries.

Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists on Thursday.

The Official Twitter Account of 16 Corps, Indian Army, confirmed the development and condoled the sacrifice of the jawans.

GOC@WhiteKnight_IA "and all ranks salute the brave-hearts Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy who made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists on 08 July 21 in Sunderbani sector and offer deepest condolences to their families," said a tweet from the official account

GOC@WhiteKnight_IA and all ranks salute the brave-hearts Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy who made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists on 08 July 21 in Sunderbani sector and offer deepest condolences to their families.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/jhW1VRh0I8 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 8, 2021

Earlier at around 5 O’Clock in the evening, the official account had tweeted, “Infiltration bid foiled in Sundarbani Sector. Further operations in progress.”

Reports suggest that the search operation had started on June 29.

A tweet on June 30 from the official account had said, “Based on info regarding presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near vill Dadal, few kms from the LoC, search ops were launched last evening. During the night exchange of fire occurred in which one soldier received minor injuries and was evacuated. Ops in progress.”

