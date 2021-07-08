July 08, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Two Terrorists Killed, Two Jawans Martyred In Fierce Battle Along LoC

Two Terrorists Killed, Two Jawans Martyred In Fierce Battle Along LoC

Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists on Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:25 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Two Terrorists Killed, Two Jawans Martyred In Fierce Battle Along LoC
Representational Image
Two Terrorists Killed, Two Jawans Martyred In Fierce Battle Along LoC
outlookindia.com
2021-07-08T22:25:45+05:30

Two terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in a fierce battle by security forces in which two jawans lost lives and another jawan sustained injuries.

Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists on Thursday.

The Official Twitter Account of 16 Corps, Indian Army, confirmed the development and condoled the sacrifice of the jawans.

GOC@WhiteKnight_IA “and all ranks salute the brave-hearts Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy who made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists on 08 July 21 in Sunderbani sector and offer deepest condolences to their families,” said a tweet from the official account

Earlier at around 5 O’Clock in the evening, the official account had tweeted, “Infiltration bid foiled in Sundarbani Sector. Further operations in progress.”

Reports suggest that the search operation had started on June 29.

A tweet on June 30 from the official account had said, “Based on info regarding presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near vill Dadal, few kms from the LoC, search ops were launched last evening. During the night exchange of fire occurred in which one soldier received minor injuries and was evacuated. Ops in progress.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

RSS Annual ‘Pracharak’ Meet To Begin At Chitrakoot From Friday

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army Terrorists Encounters National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos