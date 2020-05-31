Two Pakistan High Commission Officials Detained In Delhi Over Spying Charges

Two officials of Pakistan High Commission in Delhi were apprehended for indulging in espionage, officials said onm Sunday.
"India declares two Pakistan High Commission officials persona non grata for indulging in espionage activities," they said.
The Indian government has ordered the two Pakistan High Commission officials to leave country within 24 hours, and issued demarche to Pakistan Charge de Affaires.
The Pakistan High Commission has been told to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission indulges in activities inimical to India, officials said.
(With PTI Inputs)
