Two Militants Killed In Srinagar Gunfight: Police

Two militants were killed in a gunfight at Khanmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The police said the gunfight started after a team of the police and army’s 50 RR was fired upon during a cordon-and-search operation launched in the area after receiving specific information about the presence of the militants.
The police said the two unidentified militants were killed during the encounter. “A search is going on. Further details will follow,” the police said.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Amitabh Bachchan Pays Off Loan Of 2,100 Bihar Farmers
After Selling Kidney To Buy iPhone, Chinese Man Bedridden With Organ Failure
China Calls For UN Intervention For De-Escalation In Israel-Gaza, Slams US