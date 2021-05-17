Two Militants Killed In Srinagar Gunfight: Police

Two militants were killed in a gunfight at Khanmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The police said the gunfight started after a team of the police and army’s 50 RR was fired upon during a cordon-and-search operation launched in the area after receiving specific information about the presence of the militants.

The police said the two unidentified militants were killed during the encounter. “A search is going on. Further details will follow,” the police said.

