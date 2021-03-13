Two Held For Abduction, Murder Of 4-year-Old Girl In UP

Police arrested two men in connection with the recent abduction and murder of a four-year-old girl in Jansath town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, police said.

A probe in the case revealed that construction labourer Afzal and the house owner Dilshad are prime accused in the incident

According to SHO D K Tyagi, the accused confessed during interrogation that Aliza alias Pari (4) was abducted and later murdered after a rape attempt failed

A 4-year-old girl's body was dumped in a septic tank in the under construction house owned by Dilshad. During a search, the body was recovered from the septic tank on March 6.

Police had registered a case against unidentified miscreants at Jansath town on March 5.

With PTI Inputs

