Two Dalit Children Allegedly Beaten To Death For Defecating In Open In Madhya Pradesh

Two Dalit children were allegedly beaten to death by some people for defecating in front of a panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Bhavkedhi village on Wednesday morning, Sirsod police station's inspector R S Dhakad said.

The two children, Roshani (12) and Avinash (10), were serious injured. They were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Police said efforts are on to arrest the culprits.