August 17, 2020
Corona
Two CRPF Jawans Killed After Gun Battle With Militants In Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants.

PTI 17 August 2020
Army personnel during an encounter with militants in Kashmir.
File Photo
2020-08-17T10:59:31+05:30

Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.  

Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.

He said two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in the firing.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants. 

