Two CRPF Jawans Killed After Gun Battle With Militants In Kashmir's Baramulla

Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.
He said two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in the firing.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants.
