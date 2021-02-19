Two Cops Die In Militant Attack In Kashmir’s Bhagat Barzulla, Video Goes Viral

Two policemen who suffered serious injuries in a militant attack in the Bhagat Barzulla area of Srinagar succumbed to their wounds on Friday, the police said. The killing has evoked widespread condemnation.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as "senseless and cowardly." Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, while condemning the attack said this cycle of violence serves no cause & begets only misery.

Police said one of the policemen, Suhail Ahmad, died at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital where he was admitted in critical condition. Another policeman who also succumbed to his injuries has been identified as Mohammad Yusuf.

“Both the injured policemen namely SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyrs and stand by their families at this crucial juncture,” Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The video of the shootout, which has gone viral on social media, shows a militant opening fire at the unarmed policemen on their back in the broad daylight.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of the two policemen in the Baghat attack. “My heart goes out to their families and their loved ones. This cycle of violence serves no cause & begets only misery,” she said.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah while condemning the killing, tweeted, “what makes this attack even more reprehensible is that SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora were unarmed & shot in the back. Senseless & cowardly at the same time.”

Senior journalist and editor of the Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin said, “This is cowardly. He comes, aims at a cop who is standing with his back to him and shoots him down. Those who think gun is the solution, think of the tyranny it perpetuates. Another tyranny is not the answer to existing tyranny.”

This is the second attack in Srinagar in the past three days. On Wednesday, militants shot at and injured the son of the owner of Krishna Dhaba, a popular eatery in Kashmir located in a high-security area.

