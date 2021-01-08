January 08, 2021
Two Ayodhya Residents Move Court On Acquittals Of Babri Demolition Accused

Ayodhya residents Haji Mahboob and Haji Sayyad Akhlaq Ahmad filed the petition in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court
File Photo
Two Ayodhya residents on Friday moved the Allahabad High Court challenging a special CBI court’s ruling that acquitted all 32 accused in the 1992 demolition of Babri Mosque case including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Ayodhya residents Haji Mahboob and Haji Sayyad Akhlaq Ahmad filed the petition in the Lucknow bench of the high court on behalf of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

The two decided to challenge the special court's judgement after the CBI did not move the high court against the acquittal of the accused by the special court, said a counsel for Ayodhya residents.

Twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was razed, the special court last year had acquitted all 32 people including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, accused of inciting a mob of “kar sevaks” to demolish the Babri mosque.

The mosque was believed to have been built after razing a temple existing at the exact birthplace of Lord Ram.

In a judgment that ran to 2,300 pages, the special CBI court said there was no conclusive evidence against the 32 accused of being involved in any conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

