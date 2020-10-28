October 28, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Twitter's Explanation On Showing Ladakh As Part Of China Inadequate: MPs' Panel

Twitter's Explanation On Showing Ladakh As Part Of China Inadequate: MPs' Panel

'The committee was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter's explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China was inadequate,' Meenakshi Lekhi said.

PTI 28 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Twitter's Explanation On Showing Ladakh As Part Of China Inadequate: MPs' Panel
Representational Image/Unsplash
Twitter's Explanation On Showing Ladakh As Part Of China Inadequate: MPs' Panel
outlookindia.com
2020-10-28T14:56:30+05:30

Microblogging site Twitter's explanations to a parliamentary panel on showing Ladakh as part of China are inadequate and the act amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years, committee chairman Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday. 

Representatives of Twitter appeared before the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and were questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China, Lekhi said.

"The committee was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter's explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China was inadequate," Lekhi told PTI. 

 However, representatives of Twitter told the panel that the social media company respects the sensitivities of India, she said. 

 "It is not a question of sensitivities only, it is a matter of India's sovereignty and integrity, showing Ladakh as part of China amounts to criminal offence which attracts imprisonment of seven years," Lekhi said.

Officials who deposed before the panel on behalf of Twitter India included Shagufta Kamran, senior manager, public policy, Ayushi Kapoor, legal counsel, Pallavi Walia, policy communications, and Manvinder Bali, corporate security.

Officials from the Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology, and Ministry of Law and Justice also deposed before the panel.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘Who Gave Permission To Act Like General Dyer,’ Asks Tejashwi Yadav Condemning Munger Firing

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Meenakshi Lekhi Delhi Twitter National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos