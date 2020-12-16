December 16, 2020
Corona
TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani Granted Bail

Khanchandani was arrested on Sunday from his residence in Mumbai

PTI 16 December 2020
Republic TV CEO, Vikas Khanchandani
A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted bail to Republic Media Network's Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani, who was arrested in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) scam.

Khanchandani was arrested on Sunday from his residence in Mumbai by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).

A metropolitan magistrate court granted bail to Khanchandani on a cash surety of Rs 50,000, his lawyer Niteen Pradhan said.

The police began a probe into the alleged scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRPs by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

The BARC engaged Hansa to install and maintain barometers which record TV viewership data at sample households. It was alleged that some of these families were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP.

In a chargesheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV.

Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

The police have so far arrested 13 people in connection with the case.

 

