Tourists Welcome First Snowfall Of The Year In Shimla; Check Pics

Himachal’s major hill destinations including state capital Shimla and its adjoining areas like Narkanda, Kufri, Fagu, Naldehra, apart from popular tourist places in Kullu-Manali are experiencing moderate to heavy snowfall for the past several hours.

Shimla received the last snowfall last year in December 2000 and this sudden change of the weather has brought happiness and hopes for the locals, particularly the hotel industry.

World-famous Rohtang Tunnel has been closed temporarily because of the forecast about the threat of snow avalanches.

Pic credit: Pradeep Kumar

Apple growers from Kotkhai, Jubbal, Chopal, Rohru, Thanedar and Kotgarh have hailed the snowfall, which they believe will help the orchards to get a mandatory requirement of chilling hours.

The snowfall started late Tuesday, however, places like Narkanda and Kufri picked-up pace early this morning. Many people were caught up in the snow as the roads turned slippery.

Theog-Narkanda –Rampur road is also blocked.

The tourists already lodged in Shimla in hope for the snow were lucky to watch nature's charm as many rushed to the Ridge, Shimla’s iconic ground and Mall road to celebrate this year's first snowfall.

Pic credit: Pradeep Kumar

Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Mohit Chawla said Narkanda has experienced more than two inches of snow. Roads leading to Rohru via Kharapathar and Chopal are blocked due to 5 inches of snow.

In Shimla, machinery has been deployed to restore mobility on Dhalli-Fagu road of NH -05 so that tourists can enjoy the snowfall at Kufri and nearby places.

Dr Vijay Singh Thakur, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr Y S Parmar University for Horticulture and forestry, Nauni (Solan) said, “Though the snowfall is late and January has gone completely dry, yet some loss to the orchards can be make-up if the snowfall continues for next 24 hours.”

The Shimla Hoteliers Association President Sanjay Sood said, “We are expecting the arrival of the tourists as many were making daily inquiries about chances of snow. I think the weekend will attract more footfall.”

