'Today India Works On Nayi Reeti, Nayi Neeti', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition for questioning the Balakot airstrike, saying, “there is competition among corrupt people to abuse the chowkidar (gatekeeper)”.

"Today India works on 'nayi reeti, nayi neeti'. After the Uri attack, India for the first time taught terrorists a lesson in a language they understand," PM Modi said.

"We were quiet because we didn't want to wake people up at 3 am. But Pakistan was so scared that they began tweeting at 5 in the morning," he added.

Attacking the previous governments, he said that several development projects could not be executed due to non-cooperation. PM Modi said that the BJP government is constantly working towards developing Uttar Pradesh.

“After the surgical strike and air strike, the patrons of terror have understood this is not the India of old…Terror attacks and blasts even earlier were linked to Pakistan. But the previous governments just changed the home minister. Should such situations be dealt with by changing the home minister or policy? We changed the policy,” he said.

Continuing his attack on opposition parties for doubting the IAF strike in Balakot, Modi questioned their patriotism and asked the rally attendees whether they will believe them. He said, “Pakistan has admitted that the IAF strike happened there. The IAF has stated that they carried out a strike on a terror camp. But some people still have doubts and raise questions…They are just helping Pakistan.”

Recalling the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Prime Minister Modi said that there are reports that Indian armed forces were ready to avenge the carnage, but were not allowed to act.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology in Greater Noida. The institute is under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and is located in Knowledge Park-II, Greater Noida. The PM also unveiled the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the campus of the institute. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and local BJP MP Mahesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies)