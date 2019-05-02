﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Today I Am Just A Gloating Mom': Smriti Irani Tweets After Son Secures 91% In Class 12 CBSE Exam

'Today I Am Just A Gloating Mom': Smriti Irani Tweets After Son Secures 91% In Class 12 CBSE Exam

The CBSE examination results were declared on Thursday. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2019
'Today I Am Just A Gloating Mom': Smriti Irani Tweets After Son Secures 91% In Class 12 CBSE Exam
Image Credit: Instagram/ @SmritiIrani
'Today I Am Just A Gloating Mom': Smriti Irani Tweets After Son Secures 91% In Class 12 CBSE Exam
outlookindia.com
2019-05-02T18:38:09+0530
Also Read

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that she is a 'gloating mom' after her son scored 91 per cent marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination.

Taking to Twitter she wrote: "Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr... Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom".

The CBSE examination results were declared on Thursday. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Girls outperformed boys this year too with toppers Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar scoring 499 out of 500 marks.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit Kejriwal has also has secured 96.4 per cent.

Several Delhi ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, congratulated Sunita Kejriwal on Twitter.

"With God's grace and well-wishers' blessings, son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude," CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar too wished the students.

"Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours. Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support," PM Modi tweeted.

Javadekar too congratulated the students.

The Class 12 examination began on February 16, earlier than previous years. The results, which is usually announced by the third week of May, is also being announced earlier than scheduled.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Smriti Irani Delhi National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hero XPulse 200 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Quick Comparison
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters