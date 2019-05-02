Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Son Scores 96.4 Per Cent In CBSE Class 12 Exam

﻿
In 2014, the chief minister's daughter, Harshita, had also scored 96 per cent in her Class XII CBSE exam.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2019
Pulkit Kejriwal, son of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has secured 96.4 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exam, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Pulkit studied at a private school in Noida, a government official said.

Several Delhi ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, congratulated Sunita Kejriwal on Twitter.

"With God's grace and well-wishers' blessings, son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude," CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal tweeted.

In 2014, the chief minister's daughter, Harshita, had also scored 96 per cent in her Class XII CBSE exam. Later, she had cleared IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results on Thursday.

The Class 12 examination began on February 16, earlier than previous years. The results, which are usually announced by the third week of May, are also being announced earlier than scheduled.

Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examination.

(PTI)

