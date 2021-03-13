To Tackle Covid-19 Surge, Officials In Pune Seek Centre’s Permission To Vaccinate Everyone Above 18

In the backdrop of many states reporting a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, officials in Pune have said that the only way to contain the spread of the virus would be by vaccinating everyone above 18. Authorities in Pune have also urged the central government to formulate a policy in this regard.

This statement comes in the backdrop of India reporting its highest single day rise of Covid-19 cases. The country reported 24,882 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday.

India’s active caseload has increased to 2,02,022, which constitutes 1.74 percent of total infections, officials added.

Pune district on Friday recorded 3,184 cases, the highest single-day surge in 2021, taking the overall infection figure to 4,31,528. Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said the tally was increasing along with the positivity rate, and the district's active caseload was the highest in the country.

"In order to contain the spike, we will follow up with the state and Centre for a policy to vaccinate all people above the age of 18 in Pune as an exceptional case," Rao said, adding that health experts were of the view that the district should get priority in vaccination as it is the worst affected.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said Pune must be given maximum vaccine doses so that all those above 18 years of age can be inoculated.

"I have asked Pune MP Girish Bapat and Maval MP Srirang Barne to raise the issue of Pune in Parliament and will ask other MPs such as Amol Kolhe, Supriya Sule to raise the issue," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

