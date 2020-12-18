TMC's Rebel MLA Suvendu Adhikari's Resignation Rejected By Bengal Speaker

The West Bengal Speaker rejected Trinamool Congress MLA Suvendu Adhikari's resignation today and has asked him to meet him on Monday.

Biman Banerjee on Friday said he has not accepted TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari's resignation as it does not conform to the provisions of the Constitution and the rules of the House.

Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said that Adhikari's resignation has not been accepted owing to procedural flaws.

Banerjee noted that Adhikari did not hand over the resignation letter to him personally.

The speaker also said that he had no clue if the "resignation is voluntary and genuine".

"Unless and until I am satisfied that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, it is not possible for me to accept the same in the light of the provisions of the Constitution of India and the rules of procedure and conduct of business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly," the Speaker told reporters.

Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, submitted his resignation as MLA at the Assembly secretariat on December 16. The Speaker was not present in the House at that time.

Banerjee further said that Adhikari has been asked to appear before him personally in his chamber on December 21 to make his submission in the matter.

Until his resignation is accepted, Adhikari will remain a TMC MLA.

Speaker Biman Banerjee's decision came after four TMC leaders quit the party in the last 24 hours.

Suvendu Adhikari submitted his resignation as party MLA on Thursday and within hours of his resignation, another MLA, Jitendra Tiwari, announced he is quitting as well.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine