TMC MPs Choose Mamata Banerjee As Parliamentary Party Chairperson

July 23, 2021
The TMC MPs have chosen Mamata Banerjee as the party's parliamentary party chief ahead of her visit to New Delhi expected next week.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:35 pm
TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
File Photo-PTI
Trinamool Congress Members of Parliament on Friday unanimously chose the party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as the chairperson of TMC parliamentary party

The decision has come ahead of Mamata Banerjee’s visit to New Delhi expected next week.

At a press conference in Delhi, Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien said she has been the guiding force behind the TMC parliamentary party for a long time.

"We are just formalising a reality. Our chairperson is a seven-time Member of Parliament. She has the vision to guide the parliamentary party. She has the experience and insight. She was anyway guiding us," he said.

The decision has been taken both at a conceptual and tactical level, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said.

"She has been a call away always. We feel more empowered," O'Brien said.

He also said that all TMC MPs unanimously chose Banerjee as their leader.

Banerjee is not a member of parliament.

(PTI inputs)

