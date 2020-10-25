Three-Wheeler In Gujarat Plunged Into Lake; Newborn, 2 Kids Died

A newborn and two children were killed and two women injured on Sunday when their autorickshaw plunged into a lake in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said.

The incident happened near Nani Doki village when the five were returning from a health centre, an official said.

"Aryan Mavi (5) and Priyanka Baria (6) and the newborn boy died on the spot after the three-wheeler fell some 30 feet into the roadside lake. The 25-year-old mother of the newborn and her 60-year-old woman relative were injured and have been hospitalised," he said.

The bodies were recovered by a fire brigade team, he said, adding that the driver of the autorickshaw absconded from the spot and efforts were on to nab him.

