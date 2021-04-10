'There’s An Anti-Incumbency Wave Against TMC': Prashant Kishor’s Leaked Audio Clips Stir Row

Several purported audio clips of poll strategist Prashant Kishor have gone viral after the I-PAC chief reportedly claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very popular in Bengal.

The Indian Political Action committee (I-PAC) headed by Kishor, is in-charge of the TMC’s poll campaign for the ongoing Assembly elections.

In a public chat on Clubhouse, Kishore allegedly claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a popular face in Bengal and that his popularity rivalled that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kishor further said that there is a wave of anti-incumbency against the TMC in West Bengal.

Kishor allegedly also said that the Congress, TMC, and Left had indulged in appeasing the Muslim community in Bengal to gain votes in Assembly elections.

BJP leader Amit Malviya taking a jibe at Kishor tweeted, "TMC’s election was just thrown away!"

However, reacting to this Kishor said," I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders! They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it. I have said this before & repeating again - BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB. Period."

In one of the clips that have surfaced online, Kishor is heard saying the BJP is seemingly making the ruling administration in West Bengal, even in the party surveys by TMC.

Although Kishor asserted that only selective video clips are being shared online, he asserted that Mamata Banerjee will win the Assembly elections in West Bengal while BJP won't win more than 100 seats.

