A man in Thane who was depressed after his wife left him and his children began staying elsewhere, allegedly first killed his three pet dogs and then died by suicide.

58-year-old Satyapreet Chatterjee first killed his three pet dogs and then set himself ablaze in his 7th floor flat, informed DS Gawde, Badlapur West police station senior inspector.

A suicide note was found which said Chatterjee was depressed as his wife had left him and their children were staying elsewhere, he added.

