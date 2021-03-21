March 21, 2021
Poshan
Thane: Man Sets Himself On Fire After Killing 3 Pet Dogs

Satyapreet Chatterjee first killed his three pet dogs and then set himself ablaze in his 7th floor flat, said the police

Outlook Web Bureau 21 March 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-03-21T22:22:37+05:30

A man in Thane who was depressed after his wife left him and his children began staying elsewhere,  allegedly first killed his three pet dogs and then died by suicide. 

58-year-old Satyapreet Chatterjee first killed his three pet dogs and then set himself ablaze in his 7th floor flat, informed DS Gawde, Badlapur West police station senior inspector.

A suicide note was found which said Chatterjee was depressed as his wife had left him and their children were staying elsewhere, he added.

