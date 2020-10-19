Terrorists Attack Police Officer In Kashmir’s Anantnag; Area Cordoned Off

Terrorists attacked a J&K Police inspector in Sundpora area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.
Forces have cordoned off the whole area to nab attackers.
More details awaited.
