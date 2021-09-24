Terrorist Groups Working In Pakistan: US Vice President In Maiden Meet With PM Modi

Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
US Vice President Kamala Harris has asked Islamabad to take action on terrorism in her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

US Vice President Kamala Harris(Right) and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi(Left) in a maiden meeting. | Twitter

2021-09-24T07:26:36+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 7:26 am

US Vice President Kamala Harris, during her maiden meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has "suo moto" referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism, saying that there were terror groups working in the country and asked Islamabad to take action so that it does not impact on America and India's security.

Prime Minister Modi held the meeting with Vice President Harris at the White House on Thursday during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

“When the issue of terrorism came up, the Vice President suo moto referred Pakistan's role in that regard (of terrorism),” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters when asked if the issue of Pakistan's role in terrorism came up during her meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

According to Shringla, Harris said that there were terror groups that were working in Pakistan.

"She asked Pakistan to take action so that this will not impact on US security and that of India. She agreed with the Prime Minister's briefing on the fact of cross border terrorism, and the fact that India has been a victim of terrorism for several decades now and on the need to rein in, and closely monitor Pakistan's support for such terrorist groups,” Shringla said.

Harris said that it is incumbent on the two nations to protect democracies in the best interests of people of the two countries.

"As democracies around the world are under threat, it is imperative that we defend democratic principles and institutions within our respective countries and around the world. And that we maintain what we must do to strengthen democracies at home and it is incumbent on our nations to of course protect democracies in the best interests of people of our countries,” she said.

Their meeting comes a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meeting between Modi and President Joe Biden and the Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House on Friday.

