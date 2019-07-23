PM Narendra Modi Betrayed India’s Interests, If Trump's Kashmir Mediation Claim True: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must tell India what transpired in the meeting between him and Donald Trump, hours after US President kicked up a storm claiming the Indian PM had asked if he "would like to be a mediator or arbitrator" in Kashmir issue.

Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote: "President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir!

"If true, PM Modi has betrayed India’s interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement," he said.

"A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. The PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him & @POTUS," he added.

On Monday night, Trump stunned India when he claimed that during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, PM Modi had requested him to mediate the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

India was quick to rubbish US President's remark, saying "no such request had been made," adding, India was consistent in its position that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and has no scope for any third party to play any role.

The Opposition was, however, up in arms against Prime Minister demanding he address the Parliament and tell the nation if he made any such request.