﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PM Narendra Modi Betrayed India’s Interests, If Trump's Kashmir Mediation Claim True: Rahul Gandhi

PM Narendra Modi Betrayed India’s Interests, If Trump's Kashmir Mediation Claim True: Rahul Gandhi

On Monday night, Donald Trump stunned India when he claimed that during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, PM Modi had requested him to mediate the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 July 2019
PM Narendra Modi Betrayed India’s Interests, If Trump's Kashmir Mediation Claim True: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks to the media during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
PM Narendra Modi Betrayed India’s Interests, If Trump's Kashmir Mediation Claim True: Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2019-07-23T13:27:25+0530
Also Read

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must tell India what transpired in the meeting between him and Donald Trump, hours after US President kicked up a storm claiming the Indian PM had asked if he "would like to be a mediator or arbitrator" in Kashmir issue.

Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote: "President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India & Pakistan on Kashmir!

"If true, PM Modi has betrayed India’s interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement," he said.

"A weak Foreign Ministry denial won’t do. The PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him &  @POTUS," he added.

On Monday night, Trump stunned India when he claimed that during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, PM Modi had requested him to mediate the Kashmir issue with Pakistan.

India was quick to rubbish US President's remark, saying "no such request had been made," adding, India was consistent in its position that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and has no scope for any third party to play any role.

The Opposition was, however, up in arms against Prime Minister demanding he address the Parliament and tell the nation if he made any such request.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Imran Khan (Film Actor) Washington India New Delhi National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : I Can End War In Afghanistan In 10 Days But Don't Want To Kill 10 Million People: Donald Trump
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters