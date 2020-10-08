Telangana Govt Contemplates To Convene Two-Day Assembly Session Next Week

The Telangana government is contemplating to convene a legislative assembly session on October 12 and October 13 to make amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act.

According to government sources, final decision on the matter will be taken on Friday. "The government is contemplating to convene a Legislative Assembly Session on the coming Monday and Tuesday as there is a need to make some amendments to the GHMC Act and to make take up other Acts suggested by the High Court. A final decision on the matter will be taken on Friday," a government statement read.

The state legislative assembly recently met from September 7 to September 16 during which it passed crucial bills on land and revenue administration and also adopted a resolution urging the centre to confer the country's highest civilian honour-- Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine