October 08, 2020
Corona
Telangana Govt Contemplates To Convene Two-Day Assembly Session Next Week

The Telangana government is seeking to pass amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act.

PTI 08 October 2020
Telangana Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-10-08T15:15:28+05:30

The Telangana government is contemplating to convene a legislative assembly session on October 12 and October 13 to make amendments to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act.

According to government sources, final decision on the matter will be taken on Friday. "The government is contemplating to convene a Legislative Assembly Session on the coming Monday and Tuesday as there is a need to make some amendments to the GHMC Act and to make take up other Acts suggested by the High Court. A final decision on the matter will be taken on Friday," a government statement read.

The state legislative assembly recently met from September 7 to September 16 during which it passed crucial bills on land and revenue administration and also adopted a resolution urging the centre to confer the country's highest civilian honour-- Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.

